Illness and injury during the coronavirus pandemic: Do the following

People get sick – that’s only part of being human. And under normal circumstances, you would probably only see a doctor if you or your child got sick. But we don’t live under normal circumstances at the moment. We live in the midst of a global pandemic.

Experts say it’s a good idea not to go to a doctor’s office or hospital now if you can reduce the risk of you or your child getting COVID-19. “You don’t want to interact with the medical system now if you don’t have to,” says Dr. Rajeev Fernando, infectious disease expert in Southampton, NY, told Yahoo Lifestyle.

Even so, illnesses and injuries occur, and they are particularly likely for children when they are out of school, says Danelle Fisher, MD, FAAP, pediatrician and vice president of pediatrics at Providence Saint John’s health center in Santa Monica, Calif. Yahoo Lifestyle . “Children are ready to do crazy things at home,” she says. “At the moment it is very easy to say” go and play in the yard “, but you have to be careful. You can get into trouble.”

When children are at home for long periods of time, Fisher says she sees a lot more trampoline injuries, cuts and bruises from slipping and falling, and head and arm injuries from jumping (and falling) on ​​the bed. . It is now also the tick season and we are technically still in the cold and flu season, which unfortunately does not stop because there is a global pandemic.

There are basically many chances for your child to get sick.

So what should you do if your child gets sick?

If your child is sick or injured, it’s a good idea to do an assessment first, says Dr. Ashanti Woods, pediatrician at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, told Yahoo Lifestyle. “Try to find out if it’s something that can be managed at home,” he says. “Scratches, small falls or rashes can usually be treated from home. But a broken arm from jumping off the couch can of course not be managed from home. “

If your child is ill but is not in an emergency, Fisher recommends calling your doctor. “Definitely call instead of going to the office,” she says. “At the moment, almost everyone is doing some form of telemedicine, and your doctor may be able to help you over the phone or by video call.”

If your doctor determines that your child needs medical attention, they can advise you on where to go. “You may know an emergency room that is not very busy and that you could go to instead of a crowded emergency room,” Fisher says.

What if you have respiratory symptoms?

It is easy to assume that anyone who has a cough or fever right now has COVID-19, but it is just as easy to address these concerns. It turns out that you should go with your belly. “At the moment, it can be assumed that everyone with the symptoms of the coronavirus – fever, cough, shortness of breath – will have COVID-19 until proven otherwise,” says Fernando.

Of course, it’s still important to consider the medical history here. For example, if your child has a known history of allergies, they may only have seasonal allergy symptoms, Fernando says. It is the same with asthmatics.

Fever is the main differentiator here, Fernando says – you usually don’t get a fever with a cold, allergies, or asthma. “But overall, it’s COVID-19 until proven otherwise,” Fernando says.

If you suspect that you or your child have COVID-19, try to isolate the sick person from the rest of the family and call your doctor to discuss the next steps.

When should you go straight to the emergency room?

But with any type of broken bone, loss of consciousness, severe bleeding, or “something sticking out of your skin … no question, go straight to the emergency room,” Fisher says. And if you’re not sure if your child needs medical help or not, Woods recommends calling your doctor anyway.

While you may want to do your best to keep your family as far away from medical centers and offices as possible, Fisher recommends that you do your best. “If you feel like I need to go to the emergency room for this, you’re probably right,” she says. “If you need to seek treatment, you need to seek treatment.”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals. “data-reactid =” 49 “>For the latest corona virus news and updates, follow at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. Experts say people over 60 and those with weakened immune systems remain the most at risk. If you have any questions, please contact the CDC and WHO Resource manuals.