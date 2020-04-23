Ilse DeLange releases new album Changes on May 15th NOW

Ilse DeLange will release her new album on May 15 Changes from. In the show of Giel Beelen on Radio Veronica, the singer says that she herself is surprised that she is releasing a record again so soon.

Changes appears less than a year after Gravel & Dust, the country record released by DeLange in September 2019. In 2018, DeLange released a self-named album.

DeLange participates in the German version of the program Dear Singers and wanted to have new music ready to release at the time of the broadcasts. “I had just released two albums in two years so I was a bit out of my stack of songs,” she explains on Radio Veronica.

The singer worked on new pop songs in Germany that she hopes will be played on the radio and was able to make an album of them to her own surprise. “I was quite skeptical and did not know what would come out under this pressure with all new people, but it went like crazy.” DeLange completed the recording process earlier this week. “I can hardly believe myself that it was successful and it is all finished.”

DeLange released the new single earlier this month Changes from.