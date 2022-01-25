I’m 21 and live in a van full-time for free; the furniture was made from free pallet wood, and the stick-on tiles cost £14.

I’m 21 and live in a van full-time for free; the furniture was made from free pallet wood, and the stick-on tiles were £14.

A savvy 21-year-old woman has revealed how she lives full-time in a van.

Amélise Burr, a TikTok user from Cambridge, revealed how she turned the van into a stylish pink home using inexpensive materials.

“Hi, my name is Ame, welcome to my tiny home,” she said in a video that has over 150,000 views.

“I converted it from a van to a campervan in a year and a half.”

“I’m here making my kitchen worktop out of free palette wood that I found and sanded down.”

“After that, I added some pink tiles to my ceiling, which cost around £14”.

She used some aluminum slats she found in someone’s driveway to make her bed before adding wood on top.

She also installed an exhaust fan and constructed her own shower from the ground up.

With the wooden walls and furniture, Ame, who goes by the handle @ameinavan, said she was going for a “ski chalet” vibe inside.

She paid £5,000 for the old Ford transit van and has spent £2,000 so far transforming the interior to turn it into a home.

Ame was working as a chalet girl in France when the pandemic struck, and after her grandmother died, she returned home and decided to start the project because “life was too short.”

“Omg wow, Queen, it’s perfect,” one person exclaimed, while another added, “I need to find the guts to do this.”

