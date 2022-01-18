I’m 22, but I have a child’s body – kids want to play, and I despise it when little boys have crushes on me, says Shauna Rae.

A 22-year-old woman whose disease has left her trapped in the body of an eight-year-old for the rest of her life has spoken out about the difficulties she faces on a daily basis, including little boys developing crushes on her.

Shauna Rae, from the United States, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at the age of six months and underwent chemotherapy, which stunted her growth.

Shauna is only three feet ten inches tall, about the same height as an eight-year-old girl, and she is frequently mistaken for one.

She explained in the most recent episode of her TLC documentary, I Am Shauna Rae, that going to the beach is particularly difficult.

“When I think beach, I think bathing suits and bathing suits, and they’re fine,” Shauna says.

“It’s difficult because now that I’m older, I need padding, and no children’s swimsuits have padding, and the bottoms are even worse.

“They’re uncomfortable somewhere, so if they don’t work on the bottom, they work on the top, and vice versa.”

Aside from wardrobe malfunctions, Shauna dreads going to the beach because of the children’s attention she attracts.

“The beach can be challenging because there are kids there, which is a whole other thing because I look like a child and am treated like one,” she says.

“Everywhere I go, there are children waving hello, looking at me, and little boys blushing.”

“It’s strange because kids are drawn to me.”

“Usually, when a kid approaches me, I’m respectful; if they want to color, I’ll color with them, but I make sure it’s OK with their parents because the parent usually understands I’m a little older than the kid believes.”

Shauna has no qualms about interacting with little girls, but she finds boys to be far more awkward.

“I don’t feel awkward around girls, but I do feel awkward around boys,” Shauna adds.

Girls appear to have a better grasp of the human body and what happens to women.

“Boys look at you and say, ‘Why do you have bom-boms?'”

Shauna is shown in the documentary having difficulties trying to do normal things that a 22-year-old woman does in her daily life.

Shauna is turned away from a bar because the bartender says “we don’t allow kids,” is asked how old she is when she goes to get a tattoo, and is even asked about her age when she goes to sign up for a gym.

