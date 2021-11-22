I’m 32 years old and have a 21-year-old ‘bonus’ daughter; people often mistake us for sisters, but she’s actually my designated driver.

People always think we’re sisters, but she’s actually my designated driver. I’m 32 years old with a 21-year-old ‘bonus’ daughter.

A JOYFUL 32-year-old stepmother talked about her two adult stepchildren, one of whom is a 21-year-old daughter who is mistaken for her sister.

Despite being only 32 years old, Becky married Tyler, 47, and became the stepmother to his grown children.

Despite the 11-year age difference, the stepmother and stepdaughter get along well and are frequently each other’s “designated driver” on nights out.

Becky and her stepdaughter can be seen doing a coordinated dance in a playful TikTok video.

“This took so many tries!” she captioned the hilarious video.

“We’ve both done our fair share of designated driving for each other!” she said in the dance video.

“You look the same age,” one person observed.

“The stepmother appears to be in her early thirties.”

Tyler, the couple’s husband and father, can frequently be seen in the background of their sprightly uploads.

Becky explained that she and her husband are both employed in the same field.

“We both work for a country singer and get to tour the world together,” she said in another video.

In another TikTok video, the amusing step-mum answered a fan’s question.

“How long have they been your stepchildren?” a fellow TikToker inquired.

“It’s been the best 7 years!” Becky captioned her response video on Facebook.

She can be seen doing another fun dance with her stepdaughter in the short clip.

“I first met them in 2014,” she replied.

I was 25 at the time.

Her brother was 15 years old, and she was 14 years old.”

Becky’s relationship with her “additional children” is frequently questioned.

“This comment appears in at least one video: ‘She had her kids at 11 years old?!'” she said.

“Nooooo,” said TikToker, 32.

When I was 11 years old, my stepchildren were born to my husband’s first wife.”

