I’m 35 weeks pregnant and everyone keeps telling me my bump is too big – I’m sick of hearing it.

I’m 35 weeks pregnant, and people keep telling me my bump is too big – I’m sick of hearing it.

A WOMAN has pleaded with trolls to stop harassing her because of the size of her baby bump.

As she prepares to give birth to her third son, Faye Woodgate has been keeping her TikTok followers updated on her pregnancy journey.

While some people send her encouraging messages, the 25-year-old also gets some negative feedback.

Faye posted a video on her page showing off her pregnancy figure in response to criticism that her bump was too big for 35 weeks along.

“When people continue to tell me my bump is too big at 35 weeks,” she wrote over the video.

Guys, it’s starting to get a little boring.”

“This is my third baby and he weighed 4lb 7oz at 31 weeks,” Faye responded to one of the comments asking how much her baby weighed.

“I get told this all the time I’m only 32 weeks and he’s measuring 5 pounds 3 ounces and my first baby,” one pregnant woman wrote.

Another person commented that Faye’s bump appears larger because it is “so low.”

She continued, “Was like this with my last baby, he was 6lb.”

“Before that, two girls, 4lb15oz and 6lb8oz, were tiny bumps.”

“You are beautiful,” one person wrote, encouraging Faye to ignore the haters.

“Unfortunately, there are many repulsive people out there.”

Ignore them, go about your business, and be content.”

“Aww, gorgeous bump. I despise stupid comments like that,” said another.

Faye posted the video a few weeks ago, and she’s now in her 37th week of pregnancy, with signs that she’ll be in early labor any day now.

