I’m 35 weeks pregnant and have already stocked up on baby supplies; my nappy stash is nearly as high as the ceiling.

My nappy pile reaches the ceiling, and I’m 35 weeks pregnant.

‘NESTING,’ or preparing your home for your baby, can take many forms for each mother.

Daja, a first-time mother who is also 35 weeks pregnant, shared her impressive haul of baby items, which will be ready for her son’s arrival.

She showed mountains of baby products in a room filled to the rafters with nappies, wipes, and clothes on Tiktok.

“What we have so far…” she captioned the video.

She explained, “We’ll be 25 weeks tomorrow,” which is 6 months.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Tell me you’re prepared for your baby without telling me you’re prepared for your baby,” said the audio over the video.

She filmed a tall pile of wipes, nappies of various sizes, and a table full of baby wash products in another Tiktok.

Some hooded bathrobes, boxes of bottles and dummyspacifiers, shelves of shoes and boots, and then an entire rack of newborn to age 3-6 months clothes were hanging up in their packaging.

She’d even made a second rack of clothes for when her son is older, and he has his own stack of books.

Daja said they had a diaper raffle at their gender reveal, with a raffle number assigned to each box of nappies they were given.

They picked a number at random, and the winner received candles or a bath and body works spray and lotion set.

“At our gender reveal, we had a diaper and book raffle, so some of the items are gifts,” she explained.

She also kept a cash jar in her nursery, which his father started when we found out I was pregnant.

Every week, he puts (dollar)40 and whatever loose change we have.

“That is way too much,” one mother said. “I was a first time mom myself 6.5 months ago and I’ll tell ya I didn’t use half the stuff I had.”

Fortunately, none of it was purchased by me.”

“Omg, you’re due a few weeks before me, and all I have is a car seat and three onesies,” she said, comparing her situation to Daja’s impressive baby cave.

“You’re so fortunate to have everything…” said another.

While one was overwhelmed by the amount of stuff Daja already had, she wrote, “I don’t even want to know how much all this cost, I thought I was prepared, but now I’m feeling a bit underprepared.”

Many mothers stated that they would not use the majority of what they had and that they could donate a significant amount…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.