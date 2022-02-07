I’m 40 and pregnant, and I’m constantly mocked for being too old to have children… and that’s before they realize I’m a crunchy mother.

I’m 40 years old and pregnant, and I’m constantly mocked for being too old to have children… and that’s before they realize I’m a crunchy mother.

A FORTY-YEAR-OLD WOMAN has retaliated against those who tease her about her age, insisting that she knows more about motherhood now than she did when she first became a mother.

Mimi used TikTok to post a video detailing the “things people have actually said to me because I’m pregnant at 40.”

“People will ask if that’s your grandchild,” “Good luck! You’ll be 58 when they’re 18!” and “So, is this a midlife crisis baby?” are just a few of the comments she’s received.

In response to one remark, Mimi stated that she feels more secure about having children now than she did when she gave birth in her twenties.

She explained, “I had children in my twenties.”

“I didn’t have a pot to p**s in or a window to throw it out of, either.”

“Now that I’m 40 and have my s**t together, I know what motherhood is like and how it affects you mentally, physically, and emotionally.”

“I finally understand what motherhood entails.

So I’m able to give my child something that the first two – I was just winging it.”

Mimi has also been accused of being a “crunchy mother,” prompting her to return to TikTok to clarify what that term means.

She inquired, “What the hell is a crunchy mother?”

“I know it’s been a while, but now we’re labeling mothers as a freaking texture based on their ‘parenting style?'”

“Why does it matter if these kids are happy and healthy and you’re doing your best?”

“It’s a mom who has chosen to go against the ‘norm’ for mothers,” one viewer replied in response to her question.

Mimi replied, “Ah, I see.”

“Thank you so much for taking the time to explain this to me!”

“So, my next question is, why is that so bad?”

According to Urban Dictionary, a “crunchy mum” is a neo-hippie mother.

They are known to believe that “there is something bad or less beneficial about buying mainstream products or engaging in other common activities in the mainstream way,” according to the website.

Someone else replied, “Because they frequently go against science and give really bad advice.”

“They are not anti-science,” someone countered, “the air and water we breathe and drink are science.”

The herbs and oils they use are based on science.”

“I feel like you’re totally right!” Mimi responded. “Because most of the resistance and shaming seems to come from people who…

