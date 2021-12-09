I’m 42 and always go braless like Rihanna – it’s the hottest trend this winter, according to TV star Naomi Isted.

I’m 42 and always go braless like Rihanna – it’s the sexiest trend this winter, according to TV star Naomi Isted.

“Go on, girl!” I thought when I saw Rihanna meeting Prince Charles without a bra in Barbados last week.

Her boobs looked magnificent in an orange halterneck dress, and her nipples were on full display.

Of course, her relaxed attitude toward lingerie in front of royalty drew some criticism.

However, the singer and underwear mogul has long promoted bra-free dressing.

She isn’t the only celebrity to jump on board with the trend.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, of Little Mix, left her bra at home for the premiere of her film Boxing Day last week.

She was dressed in a backless halterneck dress that she later adjusted in order to feed her four-month-old twins.

And she was out without support again this week, attending the Mobo Awards in a daring black lace-up gown.

Zendaya, a 25-year-old actress, and Lily-Rose Depp, a 22-year-old model, are also big fans.

Lily-Rose was photographed for Metro magazine, exposing her nipples beneath a skin-tight cardigan.

Why not, after all?

From red carpet events to casual occasions, at the age of 42, I’ve never worn a bra.

I agree that the nips should be freed.

It’s more enticing than pushing your cleavage up to your chin.

It’s a lot more subtle and enticing.

We got by without the suffocating contraption we’d been wearing for years, just as lockdowns taught us to live without takeaway daily lattes and weekly manicures.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thanks, thanks, thanks, thanks

According to one survey, 46% of women ditch their bras at least once a week while on lockdown.

Who is to say that we really need bras when they’ve only been around for a century? There’s no conclusive evidence that they prevent sagging.

Going braless is the ultimate tool for me in terms of body confidence.

It is both liberating and empowering.

Women are embracing their bodies and feeling more at ease in their own skin than they have in the past.

Going braless is still frowned upon in this conservative country.

It’s normal for me when I’ve traveled to the United States or worked in Europe.

But not here, where we are only now seeing this progression and realizing the importance of body confidence.

Naturally, there are times when you need to support yourself, especially if you have a larger chest.

I have DDs that have been surgically enhanced slightly since breastfeeding my children — I used to be a 32C.

But, with the exception of when I’m exercising, I’ve never worn a bra.

And it makes me happy to see women my age and older doing it as well.

Victoria Beckham, 47, Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Amanda Holden, 50, are among the celebrities who frequently leave the house without a bra on — and it screams…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.