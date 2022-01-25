I’m 61 years old and expecting a child with my 24-year-old husband – people call me “selfish,” but I don’t mind; he’ll be a wonderful father.

I’m 61 years old and expecting a child with my 24-year-old husband – people accuse me of being “selfish,” but I don’t mind; he’ll be a wonderful father.

THIS couple has proven that love knows no age limits, and they now want to start a family of their own.

Cheryl McCain, 61, and Quran, 24, have been criticized for their 37-year age difference in their relationship.

However, the couple from Georgia, United States, has stated that they wish to have a child to complete their family.

Cheryl, who has previously given birth to seven children, told Closer, “Now we want to start a family together.”

He’s always wanted kids, and I want to be his mother.

“Of course, because of my age, we’ll have to use a surrogate or adopt, which is something we’re considering.”

The couple has been busy making TikTok videos of them kissing and dancing on their shared account, which has 546.2k followers, since they married last year.

Quran first met Cheryl when he was 15, but there were no romantic feelings between them until last year, when romance blossomed.

“People say I’m selfish and too old to be a mother now,” Cheryl said, “but I’m not worried about not being here to look after the child.”

She believes Quran will be an excellent father because he has so much support from his family and friends.

Quran’s mother, who is 46 years older than Cheryl and 15 years younger than Quran, has even appeared in their TikTok videos.

Quran met Cheryl in 2012 while working at her son Chris’ fast food restaurant, Dairy Queen, in Rome, Georgia, USA.

Quran proposed to Cheryl in July 2021, where he was working as a cashier. They started dating in 2020 and Quran proposed to her in July 2021.

They eloped to Tennessee with only two friends in September, but they plan to renew their vows this year in front of all of their friends and family.

Cheryl’s seven children, ranging in age from 41 to 29, have expressed an interest in helping her raise her child.

She already has 17 grandchildren ranging in age from two to seventeen, and she believes that the more the merrier.

Quran stated that he has always loved children and is now at a stage in his life where he has a wife with whom he wishes to start a family.

“I’m sure we’ll receive more hate comments when we have a baby,” she said, “but it’ll be surrounded by our love, and that’s all that matters.”

