I’m a pregnant 19-year-old mother of three…

I’m a 19-year-old mother of three who is currently pregnant…

I’m not sure why women wait until they’re in their 30s to start a family; they’ll have a difficult time.

Claire is 19 years old, pregnant with her second child with her new partner and husband, and caring for her two stepchildren.

Claire uses her TikTok account to share regular updates about her pregnancy and motherhood in an effort to combat the stigma associated with teen mothers.

In a recent video, she also admitted that she would not want to be pregnant in her 30s.

She captioned her video, “When I see a 30(plus) year old pregnant or ttc (trying to conceive).”

“It must be sad,” she says, mouthing along with the sound.

Her comments about older mothers offended many of her fans, and the video has since received over 15,000 views.

Claire, on the other hand, quickly defended her comments, claiming that being a mother of an older child “isn’t her cup of tea.”

Trolls frequently target the mother, with many of them focusing on Claire because of her age.

Claire, on the other hand, is unwavering in her confidence in her achievements.

On her personal blog, she writes, “2021 was a long, difficult, and successful year.”

My son was raised by me.

I raised my stepchildren.

“This year, my stepdaughter began kindergarten.

Potty training for my stepson is now complete.

My son has started the potty-training process.

We bought a house.

For the second time in my life, I became pregnant.

I carried a child in my womb.

Thousands of people follow me on social media these days.

I’ve made the decision to begin a blog.

“I’m so proud of myself for taking the initiative and plunging into a world of hatred and love.”

