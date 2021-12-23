I’m a 33-year-old mother of 12 who used to work in a factory but now prefers to rake it in by showing off our life.

I’m a 33-year-old mother of 12 who used to work in a factory but now prefers to rake it in by showing off our lives.

BEFORE WE HAD KIDS, we spent the majority of our money on fun things like eating out, shopping, and planning vacations – but that all changed when we became parents.

If you thought your money was spent on diapers and toys, consider Britni Church, who is 33 years old and has 12 children.

The mum, who has 1.8 million TikTok followers, responded to a viewer who asked how she affords to raise her large brood earlier this week.

“If you don’t mind, may I ask what you and your husband do for a living so you can afford all of these kids?” they inquired.

“My husband has his own business and I stay home with the kids,” Britni said, without specifying what Chris, 29, does.

Prior to 2020, the then-mom-of-eight worked in a factory but quit when her triplets Oliver, Asher, and Abel arrived.

“I worked at a factory before the triplets were born, but now I’m able to stay home with them,” she continued.

“I make a living off of social media.”

Britni has racked up over 53 MILLION likes on her videos since she began sharing snippets of her daily life on TikTok, and she makes money from the platform’s Creator Fund, which allows users to earn money by viewing their videos.

She has an additional 117k Instagram followers as well.

Britni has welcomed her 12th child since quitting her job, and revealed that the family was going through 600 nappies per WEEK at one point.

The couple spends £230 on groceries per week, going through five boxes of cereal, 66 cartons of milk, and 600 diapers.

Crizman, 16, was born to the US-based mother six days after her sixteenth birthday with her ex-husband in Arkansas City, Kansas.

Jordan, 15, Caleb, 14, Jace, 13, and Cadence, 11, were the couple’s other four children. They had married just five days before.

Britni became pregnant with her sixth child, Jesalyn, in 2012, after they divorced in 2010.

I enjoy having a large family because I always have someone to talk to.

Before meeting her current husband, Chris, a subcontractor, in 2014, she spent three years as a single parent raising her children.

Silas, the couple’s first child, was born a year after they met – in the summer of 2015 – and they followed up with Christopher in 2016 and surprise triplets Oliver, Asher, and Abel, one, in June of last year.

“I had a lot of feelings…”

