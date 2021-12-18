I’m a 35-year-old mother of five with a strong belief in Santa Claus.

LAUREN raises his eyes to the sky, gazing at the stars.

It’s cold outside, but she doesn’t notice because it’s Christmas Eve and she’s giddy with anticipation.

She notices a flash of blue light and begins frantically ringing a bell to let Santa Claus know she’s expecting him.

Millions of children across the country share the same sense of wonder.

Lauren, on the other hand, is in her mid-thirties.

She isn’t the only adult who believes Father Christmas is real.

Despite the fact that 62% of us no longer believe Santa is real by the age of nine, some adults, according to a Made For Mums poll, aren’t having it.

“Believing in Santa is much more than indulging in a fantasy,” Dr Rachael Molitor, a psychologist at Coventry University, says.

“It’s all part of a mindset.”

It may appear to represent the joy we experienced as children during the Christmas season.

“As adults, we lose the imagination and creativity that kept us occupied for hours as children.”

“People who are drawn to fantasy, such as Santa flying through the sky on Christmas Eve, are more likely to have a more creative mind — an often overlooked form of intelligence.”

The Fabulous Daily elves speak with three women who are adamant that Santa Claus is real…

LAUREN JENKINS, 35, is a carer who lives in Slough, Berkshire, with her partner, Jay, 45, a business owner, and their five children, who range in age from eight to 19.

“Every Christmas Eve, without fail, I stand outside hoping to see the man in red — and I’ll do the same this year as well,” she says.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 0 degrees outside and my family is inside drinking wine; I’ll be wrapped in my big coat listening for Santa’s bells because I believe he’s out there.”

I am certain of it.

“My kids don’t want anything to do with it because they think I’m crazy.”

They roll their eyes at me as I stand out in the cold.

“I was heartbroken when all of my children stopped believing in Santa Claus — my eight-year-old is the only one I can persuade to believe in him.”

It doesn’t mean something isn’t true just because you haven’t witnessed it.

I don’t see why Santa should be any different than the rest of us.

“Over the years, people have tried to tell me ‘the truth’ about Santa, but I refuse to listen.”

“However, I’m not the only one in my family who believes Santa Claus exists….

