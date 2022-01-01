I’m a 62-year-old grandmother of two, but I’m frequently mistaken for a 40-year-old – there are five things I do to maintain my youthful appearance.

AN AGE-DEFYING GRANDMA who still models swimsuits in her 60s and is mistaken for 20 YEARS YOUNGER shares her top five tips for looking and feeling young.

Leslie Carleton has modeled for magazines, catalogs, television commercials, and billboard advertisements all over the world, thanks to her luscious golden locks, deep brown eyes, and slim hourglass figure.

Even at 62, the grandmother-of-two continues to attract attention due to her incredibly slim figure and radiant youthful glow, which leads to her being mistaken for someone 20 years younger.

By being one of the oldest women to compete in the 2021 Sports Illustrated swimsuit competition, the model and author is proving that age is just a number, something she never imagined was possible for grandmothers in their 60s.

Leslie, who is engaged to Hollywood actor Matthias Hues, 62, and the mother of two sons, Sephton, 44, and Aurelius, 42, as well as the grandmother of Olivia, 10, and Lilyana, 10, is now sharing her top tips for looking and feeling happy, healthy, and youthful at any age.

“I never imagined I’d look the way I do in my 60s,” the model, who splits her time between her home in Bali, Indonesia, and Los Angeles, said.

“Most people assume I’m in my 40s and are surprised when I tell them I’m 62.

“I never worked out or played sports in my teens or early twenties.”

I was careful about what I ate and was able to maintain my weight.

“I took my grandmother’s advice and did what she said.”

She was a dancer who ate small, healthy meals every 2-3 hours throughout the day.

“I also followed the thumb rule that carbs and protein should be the size of your palm, while vegetables should be twice that size.”

“Then, in my 30s, I discovered sports and fell in love with them.”

I began skiing and later earned a black belt in karate.

“I’ve only been lifting weights for the past ten years.”

That has allowed me to keep a strong and toned physique well into my 60s.

“When I look at photos of myself in my twenties, I notice that my body is the same.

My skin is unique, but my body is identical.

“To maintain your physique, you must continue to work at it.”

“You are what you eat and think,” says the adage.

Leslie was 17 when she gave birth to her oldest son, and 19 when she gave birth to her youngest, making her one of the youngest mothers to pick up their children from school.

The mother claimed that being a teen mother meant she was…

