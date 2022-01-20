I’m a baby-feeding expert who knows how to avoid table temper tantrums, food throwing, and picky eaters.

I’m an expert on how to stop table tantrums, food throwing, and picky eaters in babies.

When you have toddlers, dinnertime can be a nightmare, but there are a few things you can do to avoid tantrums and picky eating.

Charlotte Stirling Reed, a baby and child nutritionist, has revealed eight common table dilemmas with children and how to solve them.

Charlotte, who will be speaking at The Baby Show at London Excel in March, told Fabulous: “Dinner time is often a time when EVERYONE is a little tired and fed up.”

“It’s getting close to bedtime for toddlers, and it’s a time when they really need to ‘wind down’ at home.”

“Tiredness has a significant impact on one’s appetite and behavior.

“If they’ve had a substantial snack or ‘tea’ just before you sit them down to eat a large meal, they may be unable to communicate with you that they’re simply not hungry, and it may manifest itself in tears, food refusal, or a tantrum.”

Here are eight common dinnertime issues that parents face and how to deal with them…

The number ONE issue that parents bring up with me.

It’s important to remember that toddlers’ refusal of foods and appetite fluctuations are completely normal, so sometimes it’s just a matter of waiting it out and sticking to what you’ve always done and offered to your child.

Taking the pressure off “eating” and focusing solely on making mealtime a pleasant experience can certainly help.

This is a very common occurrence, and it usually occurs when babies and toddlers are “experimenting” with the world and gravity!

It’s a necessary part of their education, but it can be aggravating for parents.

It’s best not to draw too much attention to the throwing because this can encourage it.

Instead, offer a “side plate” for unwanted foods and explain that “that’s not what we do with foods.” Other than that, refrain from making too many comments and simply role model!

At mealtimes, this is a major appetite suppressant.

It’s something we’ve all done.

An overtired baby, on the other hand, is unlikely to have the energy (or even the ability, since eating can be a difficult skill for some children) or the desire to eat.

Determine a mealtime routine that works for your toddler so that he or she is alert, rested, and ready to eat.

This can take some trial and error, and they may need to be adjusted as they get older.

Feeding your child while they are distracted by other foods, toys, or even the television can completely take them out of the eating process and experience.

Mealtimes should be scheduled in advance so that our…

