I’m a baby name expert, and these are the six things EVERY parent should consider before choosing a name for their child.

CHOOSING NAME FOR YOUR CHILDREN IS ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT DECISIONS YOU’LL EVER HAVE TO MAKE.

It can be difficult to narrow down your baby’s name options when there are millions of possibilities.

Lorna Marsh, a naming expert at BabyCentre, has devised a tried-and-true method for narrowing down the options, with six steps to follow before making your final decision.

First and foremost, Lorna suggests taking into account the name’s popularity.

While some people look to trends for name inspiration, Lorna does not recommend basing your decision on a “passing fad.”

While some parents reject names because they are too popular among other children, Lorna believes that having a “common” name can have advantages, such as the child being “less likely to encounter misspellings and mispronunciations.”

“It’s all about finding your own personal balance,” she adds.

“Parents often prefer to look at classics that were not particularly popular at the time, so they are unusual in their own right, but have staying power.”

Lorna then suggests thinking about how the name will sound in the future.

“While a super cutesy name like Bunny will suit your boy while he’s still in diapers, it might not have the same appeal when he’s a 40-something lawyer,” she says with a smile.

She also suggests that before making a commitment, you should sound out the name in its entirety, including the first name, middle name, and last name.

“Also, keep an eye out for any potential pitfalls in the way the names appear,” she adds.

“It is possible that initials will cause issues.

“While Phoebe Ophelia Osborne sounds like a lovely girl’s name, the initials don’t quite have the same ring to them.”

Consider whether your child will be given a nickname that rhymes with their name or is derived from a shortened version of their name.

Lorna also suggests singing Happy Birthday while inserting the potential name to hear how it sounds.

The sixth thing you should do before naming your child is think about how it will be spelled.

Lorna observes that “name spelling variations are becoming more common.”

“Take a look at how Jaxon is now more popular among UK parents for boys than Jackson.

“Just make sure you don’t give your child a name with such a strange spelling that having to go through the phonetic alphabet every time you call becomes a lifelong chore.”

“Also, think about whether the most obvious pronunciation is the incorrect one.”

