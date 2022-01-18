I’m a baby sleep expert, and I’ll show you how to stop your child from waking up every time you put them in their cot by making one simple adjustment.

Few things irritate parents more than their sound asleep baby waking up as soon as they are placed in the cot.

However, a baby sleep expert says it could be the way you’re putting them in the cot that’s waking them up.

Lynda Harding, a mother of six and the creator of the SweetDreamers product line, took to TikTok to explain how to lay a baby in their cot without waking them up.

“Putting your baby down so that their head and shoulders are the first to touch the mattress can give them the sensation of falling and trigger the startle reflex even when they’re sound asleep,” she explained.

Instead, keep your baby as close to you as possible while leaning forwards toward the crib, and then place them in the crib so that their “bum, back, and then their head touches the mattress.”

“Why not give it a shot? This small adjustment could make a big difference,” Lynda concluded.

In the video’s comments section, many parents expressed their gratitude for Lynda’s advice.

“It works for my 6 month old baby,” one mother wrote.

Another person wrote, “Why wasn’t this tip here when my baby was a newborn?”

Someone else added, “I’ve always done this and it works for us xx.”

Other tips for getting babies to sleep peacefully in their cots include placing a hot water bottle or heating pad in the cot before they go to sleep to warm up the mattress so the baby isn’t placed on a cold surface.

