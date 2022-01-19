I’m a bargain expert, so here are ten secrets that retailers don’t want you to know about, including how to decipher special codes.

I’m a bargain expert, so here are ten tips that stores don’t want you to know about, including how to decipher special codes.

EVERYONE loves a good deal, but figuring out when and where to shop for the best deals can be difficult.

One budgeting expert, on the other hand, has revealed his top ten budgeting tips that retailers don’t want you to know.

“Here are some of the biggest tricks these shops don’t want you to know, and how to avoid falling prey to them,” Tom Church, Co-Founder of money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk, said.

It may seem like a hassle to look for coupons online before going shopping, but if you make it a habit, you’ll be surprised at how much money you save.

It doesn’t hurt to try if you’re not sure if a store will accept your coupon.

For example, Tesco’s current coupon policy states that they will accept both branded product coupons and internet coupons as long as the terms and conditions are met and the coupon has a barcode.

It’s also worth looking through newspapers and magazines, as well as your junk mail, because you never know what you’ll find!

Furthermore, members of the Latest Deals community have reported that finding vouchers online at the beginning and end of each month is easier.

This is when new codes are most likely to be released, so take advantage while you still can!

Nothing prevents you from haggling with a member of staff if you don’t want to pay full price for an item.

The worst they can say is no, and cashiers frequently have the power to give 10% off if you ask at the register, so it can’t hurt to ask.

Instead of ignoring the live chat bots that appear when you visit a website, why not try to speak with someone and see if you can get a discount before you make your online purchase?

Any potential purchase should be thoroughly inspected for defects and marks.

When you go to pay, point out any flaws, such as a missing button or a stain that will take some effort to remove, and see how much you can save.

Additionally, in stores such as Poundland that sell foods with best-before dates, offer to buy items in bulk at a discounted price.

Furthermore, if you recently purchased an item that was later reduced in price, the retailer may credit you the difference in price.

Maintain a copy of your receipt and contact customer service.

Inquire if you…

