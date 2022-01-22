I’m a beauty expert, and you’ve been performing your skincare routine incorrectly… here’s why.

I’m a beauty expert, and you’ve been doing your skincare routine wrong… here’s why.

If you’re into skincare, you probably do it at the end of the day when you’re getting ready for bed, right?

We have some exciting news for you…

It turns out that you should not do your skincare routine right before going to bed, but rather at least 1-2 hours beforehand.

Gin Amber, a TikTok beauty expert with 51.6k followers, has revealed the skincare faux pas that we’ve all been making.

‘Simple skin care tip that not many of us know and do,’ she captioned her video on YouTube.

‘Did it come to your attention?’

“One skincare tip that can change your life,” she said.

“Apply your skincare one or two hours before bed, or your expensive skincare will end up on your pillowcase.”

If you do your skincare routine right before bed, not only will your expensive products end up on your pillow, but they won’t be able to properly absorb into your skin.

Gin’s video has quickly accumulated 60k views, indicating that it has piqued people’s interest.

There are 1,629 likes, 76 comments, and 24 shares on the post.

“It makes perfect sense! I did it right before, so now I’ll do it earlier… thank you for the tip!” one person said.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Yup, this is so true,” another added.

This was my mistake, but I will not repeat it.”

“I found out and my hair was all greasy..” said a third.

So I take care of my skin a few hours before going to bed.”

“Some experts suggest that the best time for your night-time skincare routine is right before going to bed,” Skinkraft experts said.

Your pillow, on the other hand, may end up with more moisturizer than your face.

For products to be properly absorbed into the skin, they must be left on for at least 10-20 minutes.

“So, as soon as you get home, you should use makeup remover.”

After that, cleanse your face thoroughly.

Then, between chores and dinner, apply your serum, toner, eye gel, and moisturizer in intervals.

“By doing so, you’ll ensure a complete skincare routine and give your skin all the nourishment it needs at night.”

Meanwhile, you’ve been applying your makeup incorrectly, which is why it doesn’t last all day.

Also, people are raving about ‘the best’ fake tan from Boots, which makes your skin look FILTERED.

Furthermore, laser hair removal left me with…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.