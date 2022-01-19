I’m a beauty YouTuber, so here’s how to keep your towels white and prevent make-up from ruining them.

I’m a YouTube beauty expert, so here’s how to keep your towels bright white and prevent make-up from ruining them.

If you use this clever cleaning hack revealed by a beauty YouTuber, you’ll be able to clean makeup-stained white towels in no time.

Jackie Aina discovered this hack by chance and shared it with her 1.2 million Twitter followers.

She demonstrated the white towel trick for her viewers in the video.

“Don’t use a makeup wipe as a pre-cleanser,” Aina said.

“Use a cleansing balm or cleansing oil,” says the author.

She not only recommended the balm for your skin, but also revealed that it can be used as a towel detergent.

She removed her makeup with a white towel after she finished rubbing the balm all over her face.

Makeup had been smeared on the white towel.

She then took the towel and rinsed it under hot water without using any kind of soap.

The make-up had vanished almost instantly.

Aina continued to wash her face with the same towel she had previously used.

The towel was then rinsed in hot water once more.

She recommended that after she finished using the towel, she hang it to dry overnight before putting it in the washer, where it would come out as good as new.

While this cleaning tip worked well for white towels, the astute woman also revealed how to avoid makeup stains on your clothes using only one product.

Only a towel or a piece of cloth is required.

Place the towel or piece of cloth on top of your head after you’ve finished your makeup.

You carefully pull the top over your head, making sure to cover your forehead and keep it steady.

You can then remove the towel from your head once the top has come over your face.