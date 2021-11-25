I’m a bikini waxer, and this is the trick we use behind our clients’ backs when they’re a little stinky.

I’m a bikini waxer, and this is the secret trick we use when a client comes in smelling a little stinky down there.

GETTING a bikini wax can be stressful, awkward, and uncomfortable, but have you ever wondered what your waxer is thinking?

Professional waxers and beauticians are always pointing out and SMELTing what they’ve seen.

One Chicago bikini waxer has taken to TikTok to reveal the secret trick she uses when a client has a bad odor.

It’s very straightforward, but it’s also very clever.

‘thepubestylist,’ a professional waxer, shared her TikTok hack.

‘The real question is what do you do with a client who has a foul odor?’ she was asked, to which she responded by uploading a video with the caption ‘You got 2 options here.’

In your treatment room, lighting a candle can also help.’

“How do I deal with other people’s body odor…I either hold my breath a lot or use a little trick that my best friend’s wife taught me,” she explained.

“She’s in the medical field, so she does this.”

“So you’re going to put a little bit of Vicks underneath your mask.”

“This is something that Hispanics swear by.”

“We use it for everything, and now we’re going to use it to mask a foul odor.”

“So just a smidgeon, because this stuff is hot.”

After that, we see her squirt Vicks into her nostrils.

“Rub it in and wear your mask,” she continues.

“It’s like a minty paradise down here.”

Most of us only use Vicks when we have a bad cold or a blocked nose, but we’ve seen it all.

The video has received 4.3 million views in just a few days.

It currently has 514k likes, 2,703 comments, and 1,612 shares on Facebook.

Many TikTok users were impressed with the hack and expressed their gratitude in the comments.

“Yes! Vicks smells amazing,” one person said.

“Vicks is the trick!” someone else said. “I’ve been doing it for 14 years of waxing.”

“This is so useful WHAT,” said a third.

Many TikTok users have revealed that they use the hack in a variety of other fields.

“Yes! Cops have been doing that for years when going into really bad death scenes… Who’d have known Vicks could be used for so many things!” one person said.

“I used to be a dental assistant and I’d do this,” another added.

“This works wonders for middle school teachers as well,” a third person added.

