I’m a bodybuilder mom who has lost 8 stone – you’ll never guess what I used to look like.

I’m a bodybuilder mom who has lost 8 stone and is completely unrecognizable – you’ll never guess what I used to look like.

It’s hard to believe this Australian mother was once overweight as she walks onto the stage in a slinky bikini, flaunting her ripped body.

Jodie Marquardt, 46, was on the verge of developing Type 2 diabetes and weighed 16st 8lb at her heaviest, prompting her to begin exercising and eliminate takeaways.

Starting with daily walks, the financial advisor continued to push herself out of her comfort zone, and in September 2021, she took the stage.

Jodie, from Townsville, Australia, now weighs a healthy 8st 8lbs and looks ten years younger.

“I never imagined myself competing in a bodybuilding competition,” she said.

“However, after reaching my goal weight of 11 stone in nine months by eating fresh, healthy foods, going for daily walks, and working out at the gym, I decided to push myself even harder.”

“People say the transformation has made me look ten years younger, but I also feel ten years younger.”

“I have a lot more energy now, and I’m excited to branch out from my comfort zone.”

Jodie used to eat a large pepperoni pizza and a family-size block of chocolate before she lost weight.

“I used to try to deceive people by eating a salad in public and then stuffing my face with junk in private,” she continues.

“I had tried a lot of fad diets in the past, but this time I was serious because my health was at stake.”

“Rather than changing everything at once and giving up when it became too difficult, I decided to take a different approach by changing one habit at a time and then moving on to the next.”

“So, instead of eating junk food every day, I cut back to two days per week, and then to zero.”

“I started walking every day, initially only 2 kilometers, which left me sweaty.

“I knew achieving better health would be difficult, but I was determined to succeed.”

Jodie had a breast reduction and lift, as well as skin removal on her stomach, in November 2019.

Jodie was inspired to’refine’ her physique after seeing a bodybuilding competition on social media.

Jodie started training for the competition in January 2020, and her abs were chiseled within months.

“I used to be curvy and busty, and I wore a J cup bra at my heaviest,” she explained.

“It’s amazing how much more mobile I am now that I don’t have the larger bust and stomach – even small things like tying my shoes.”

“Being able to move around freely and comfortably is a constant pleasure…

