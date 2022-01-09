I’m a bride, and when I changed for the reception, I left my wedding guests speechless – but it wasn’t my dress.

MANY BRIDES CHOOSE TO WEAR TWO OUTFITS ON THEIR WEDDING DAY, and why not? After all, you only get married once.

One woman, however, decided to take it a step further by altering her wedding day.

Instead of changing her wedding gown, the stunning bride chopped her hair off for the reception.

Teased.bysteph, a TikTok user, shared the video on her account, where it has received over four million views.

Stephanie Lee, a salon owner and hairstylist from the United States, is a close friend of the bride and was a bridesmaid at her wedding.

As a result, Stephanie was available for the bride’s dramatic hairstyle.

The bride looked stunning in a floor-length silk white gown with a halterneck top.

The bride was overjoyed with her radical change for her wedding reception, which left guests speechless, but TikTok users were split on the idea.

“I love this,” one user wrote, “I always say when I get married, I’ll cut my hair short again.”

“You know she’s a fun-loving go-with-the-flow girl if she’s down to do something like this,” another user exclaimed.

“It’s fantastic.”

“Knowing my husband, he wouldn’t even notice,” another woman joked.

However, many users were hesitant to do it on their wedding night, with one commenting, “NOT IN A MILLION YEARS NO THANKS.”

“Why?” you might wonder. “Her hair was stunning.”

Stephanie clarified that the bride was also a hairstylist who had been wanting to cut her hair for a long time and saw her wedding day as the ideal opportunity; she also stated that the haircut was cleaned up before the bride left for her honeymoon.

