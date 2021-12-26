I’m a budgeting expert, and I’ll show you how to save £100 per week with no effort on your part.

As enjoyable as the holiday season is, it does put a strain on our bank accounts and wallets.

That’s probably why many of us are counting our pennies in January to make sure we have enough money until payday.

However, there are some simple ways to save a lot of money without even realizing it, and budgeting experts at thinkmoney have shared them with Fabulous.

You don’t have to give up the things you enjoy, so start the new year off right by setting a savings goal.

“If the last 18 months have taught us anything, it’s that we always need a safety net during hard or unexpected times,” Jonny Sabinsky, Head of Communications at thinkmoney, said.

Don’t fall back into the paycheck-to-paycheck trap.”

If coffee is your guilty pleasure, it’s simple to indulge on your way to work.

However, before you realize it, your daily habit has cost you a fortune.

Check out these ‘habits’ to see how much money you can save.

You could save around £27 over the month by cutting out one coffee and one lunch meal deal per week, for example.

Reduced sections of supermarkets can help you save hundreds of dollars per month by allowing you to purchase food and beverages at a fraction of their normal price.

Check what you can freeze, as many meats, meat alternatives, and fish, as well as ready meals for when you don’t feel like cooking, can be frozen for weeks or months.

According to thinkmoney, each supermarket has its own schedule for when the discounted items are available.

Every day around 7 p.m., Asda and Sainsbury’s slash their prices, while Mandamp;S and Co-op usually wait until around 8 p.m.

Experts advise starting your shopping in the evening to determine when other supermarkets reduce items, as some do not have set times.

Reducing your meat consumption can be beneficial to both your wallet and the environment.

In fact, adding vegetables to your meals instead of meat can cut the cost of some meals in half.

Thinkmoney, for example, compared the prices of a beef stir fry and a vegetable katsu stir fry, with the vegetarian option costing around £7, or £5.50 less than the meat version.

Similarly, a lentil curry will save you £4.50 when compared to a chicken curry.

While meat-free alternatives aren’t always less expensive, some options can help you save money on your weekly shopping – so get creative!

