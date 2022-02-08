I’m a busy mom who saves time by packing my kids’ lunches for five days – some may think it’s risky, but it works for us.

Being a mother takes a lot of time, so any tips to make life a little easier are always welcome.

However, after posting five days of prepared school packed lunches on Facebook, one mother was slammed.

The mother took to Facebook to flaunt her organizational skills, revealing that she packs her children’s packed lunches for the week ahead on Sunday.

“‘Sundays are for smashing out a week’s worth of lunch boxes,” she wrote.

“Doing this every Sunday makes a big difference during our hectic weeks!”

The Australian mother posted a photo of the ten lunches, which included a sandwich, cheese cubes, fruit, blueberry bread, chopped vegetables, and what appears to be a piece of chocolate cake.

While the lunches appear to be well-balanced and nutritious, many parents deemed them to be “unsafe.”

“I have bad memories from my mother pre-making sandwiches… they were so gross,” one user wrote.

“I do fresh every night and I have five,” one user wrote in response to the post, which was deemed “unsafe.”

That isn’t safe, and you won’t be able to keep them fresh for more than five days.”

One user, claiming to be a kitchen manager, advised the mother not to pack lunches so far ahead of time, writing, “‘I am a kitchen manager and it is not safe!”

“It’s fantastic that it works for you.

I’m sorry, but I’m not interested in participating.

A third user commented, “I wouldn’t want to eat five-day-old sandwiches.”

After receiving a barrage of comments warning her that it wasn’t safe, the mother retaliated.

“I’ve never had a problem with something going wrong,” she explained.

“I make sure to use fresh fruit and vegetables that don’t need to be cut up so they last longer.”

“This is great, I pre-make and freeze sandwiches for the kids, they get them out every night after dinner – spent 95% of today cooking and baking so the kids (five at school, preschool, and day-care) have snacks for the week,” one parent commented.

