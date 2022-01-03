I’m a career expert, and the so-called “hidden job market” is very real – here’s how to land your dream job when it’s not advertised.

I’m a career expert, and the ‘hidden job market’ exists – here’s how to land your dream job when it’s not advertised.

According to a CAREER expert, the “hidden job market” exists, with over 60% of jobs not being advertised.

According to the woman, networking is essential for learning about the jobs for which you are applying.

The woman in the video, who is posting on TikTok, gives advice on how to talk to the right people and find out about hidden jobs.

The post was shared under the handle @lvlupcareer and contains a wealth of information for job seekers.

“That the hidden job market is so real,” the woman said in response to the question “what is something important that you have told someone but they refuse to believe you?”

“More than 60% of jobs are never officially posted online, and the only way to find out about them is to network or know someone who works there,” she added.

Because she understands that these options are not available to everyone, the woman provides a list of LinkedIn tips that anyone can use.

“However, there are a couple of LinkedIn tricks you can use to find the right people.”

“Type ‘hiring’ and the role you’re looking for on LinkedIn,” she advised.

“Then filter by post,” I add.

Many hiring managers will post about roles you’re interested in, but they will never put it on their website.”

Another suggestion she makes is to filter by industry in order to find something that looks interesting.

“Send a message to the hiring manager asking for more information about the position and sharing your qualifications,” she advised.

The video has received over 617k views, and users on TikTok have been quick to comment.

One person commented, “Networking in person is stressful for introverts; this seems easier to start with.”

“I’ve been on Indeed my whole life until I got on LINKEDIN and got a job that changed my life after 2 months of creating my profile,” another added.

“It’s not about what you know; it’s about who you know!” a third added.

