I’m a casting director who’s worked on shows like The Real World and Bad Girls Club, so I know how to get you on TV.

I’m a casting director who’s worked on shows like The Real World and Bad Girls Club, so I know how to get you on television.

“W****, PROSTITUTION!” exclaims the narrator.

Teresa Giudice’s famous words, yelled seconds before the Real Housewives of New Jersey veteran (dubbed the “Tom Brady of Housewives”) flipped a table at castmate Danielle Staub, became famous.

The incident in 2009 cemented Giudice’s status as a reality TV legend, and it became an epic tale for Bravo fans to reference and debate in the years to come.

This is the type of programming that makes us salivate.

Reality television satisfies our desire to see ordinary people deal with dramatic, borderline absurd situations.

We cheer for a hero, are enraged by the lies of a villain, and become emotionally invested in the weekly battles.

But how do these “ordinary” people find their way onto our television screens and into our hearts?

It all boils down to a casting team’s job.

Mike Lush is a casting director for reality television shows such as The Real World and Bad Girls Club, based in Los Angeles.

(In fact, he was one of the people who pushed for Seven Craft, the lead actress from Bad Girls Club, to get the part.)

His passion for the genre led him to form friendships with Bravo’s Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Eboni K Williams, among others.

He casually chats with reality TV stars and offers advice to wannabes on his Instagram Live series (@MikeLush), which has garnered him nearly 20k followers.

Lush is your man if you want to be on one of our generation’s most addictive shows.

This kind of celebrity can be gained through social media.

“The first thing I tell anyone who wants to be on reality TV is to make their Instagram public,” she says.

Make sure it’s up to date and that you’re always posting new content, because that’s how we find a lot of people,” Lush advised.

“And never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever

We’ll move on to the next call if you don’t answer the phone.”

Sliding into his DMs is encouraged because he reads them all.

Who knows, he might be on the verge of discovering the next Bethenny Frankel.

DMs that read like boring emails are the ones that the casting director eventually ignores.

“Things to avoid in my DMs: ‘Hey Mike, I noticed you’re a casting director.’

I’ve always been told that I should be on television.’

The 27-year-old Hollywood fanatic keeps a link in his Instagram bio that provides active casting call applications for those interested, as he is always on the lookout for the next big thing.

“Be extremely descriptive in your application writing, but also selective,” he suggests.

Just saying you’re competitive isn’t enough;…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.