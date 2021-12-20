I’m a cat behavior expert, and these are the six telltale signs that your cat secretly despises you.

Do you ever have the feeling that your cat secretly despises you?

There may be a way to learn exactly how your feline feels.

There are six telltale signs that reveal a cat’s true feelings about their owner, according to cat behavior experts.

The first sign is if your cat’s tail is horizontal.

Certified cat behaviorist Russell Harstein told Insider.com that the tail is like a “barometer” of a cat’s moods.

A “lowered horizontal or general lowered tail means the cat is in a state of fear, retreat, or an aggressive, hostile mood,” he explained.

The longer the tail is, the more stressed the cat is.

If your cat walks away from you – and not just to relax – this is another sign that they aren’t your biggest fan.

“Continual disinterest in playful interactions could indicate that your cat is unhappy with you,” Harstein continued.

Also, be on the lookout if your cat keeps hiding from you.

Jessa Paschke, a pet behaviorist at Mars Petcare, warns that a cat who hides may be uncomfortable in their surroundings.

“If a cat is unfamiliar with a space or new to your family, they may hide,” she explained.

In that case, she suggests giving the cat their own space and giving them time to adjust.

If you’ve had your cat for a while and they’re still hiding, it’s time to schedule an appointment with your veterinarian, as hiding can be a sign of an underlying health problem.

Furthermore, if your cat refuses to interact with you but is friendly and accepting with everyone else, it could indicate that they have a personal issue with you.

If this is a scenario you’re familiar with, Mieshelle Nagelschneider, founder of the Cat Behaviour Clinic, suggests making sure the cat has everything it requires, including food, water, and a clean litter box.

“Overall, the more you pay attention to your cat’s living situation, the more likely they will warm up to you,” Nagelschneider said.

The last two indicators are self-evident.

However, if your cat hisses or bites you, he is most likely not a fan.

Hissing and biting are common in kittens as they learn and develop, but it’s more of a problem when a fully grown cat does it.

