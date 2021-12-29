I’m a catfish hunter, and these are the warning signs you should be on the lookout for, as well as why you should be wary of doctors.

I’m a catfish hunter, and these are the warning signs to look for and why you should be wary of doctors.

Because so many people meet online these days, there are more opportunities than ever for people to be conned.

Catfishes, who pretend to be someone they aren’t online, are most likely to target people between the ages of 45 and 54.

However, professional catfish catcher Samantha Cooper, 53, of London, explained to MyLondon how to verify that people online are who they say they are.

“We encourage people to run early checks to know who they are connecting with online,” said the founder of Rogue Daters, a company that assists potential romance fraud victims.

Unfortunately, no one is immune to romantic fraud, so knowing how to recognize the warning signs is essential.

The pro catfish catcher explained that she decided to start the business after she began online dating after her divorce and discovered that many people were dishonest.

She founded the company in 2018 and has since become an expert in identifying “red flags” that indicate a person is a fraud.

“It could be someone with a long story about their way of life,” she explained.

“They travel extensively, live a glamorous lifestyle, and may be a businessperson with a valuable commodity such as gold or diamonds, or they may be a professional doctor, army soldier, or other such occupation.”

“But then there’ll be a tragic sob story.”

A business transaction has gone wrong, or they’ve been held up in customs – it’ll be a fast-paced story.”

Samantha advises keeping an eye out for people who become overly invested in a short period of time, as this is a common tactic used to lure people in.

“They’re trying to show you that they’re heavily invested,” she explained.

They have a lot of imagination, but they’re also quite sophisticated.”

She explained that some people can be extremely manipulative and use their new persona to defraud you of money; they will even make you feel guilty if you refuse to hand over your cash.

Samantha advises that you Google any online contact and reverse image search their profile photo to see if things add up, and if they don’t, she advises you not to ignore it.

“I find that people tend to see a couple of things that don’t make sense, and…,” she said.

