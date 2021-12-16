I’m a Celebrity 2021 – Tonight at 9pm, the show returns for a reunion episode, with winner Danny Miller crowned king of the castle.

I’m a Celebrity 2021 – The show will return tonight at 9 p.m. for a reunion episode, with winner Danny Miller crowned king of the castle.

I’m a Celebrity finalists Danny Miller, Simon Gregson, and Frankie Bridge’s’secret feuds’ have been revealed by a body language expert.

Danny, 30, Simon, 47, and Frankie, 32, all had “undercurrents” of disappointment and irritation behind their on-screen friendships, according to Judi James.

“Somewhere in between all the usual ‘friends for life’ and ‘I had the best time ever’ speeches, there were some telling undercurrents of open disappointment at losing; irritation for some of the other camp mates, or even impatience to get the whole thing over,” author Judi explained.

“Frankie’s competitive side showed through as her smile dropped when she got third place and when it did return her teeth were held edge-to-edge in what could have passed for understandable disappointment or annoyance,” she told the Mirror, adding, “Frankie’s competitive side showed through as her smile dropped when she got third place and when it did return her teeth were held edge-to-edge in what could have passed for understandable disappointment or annoyance.”

During the final meal with all three campmates, Coronation Street star Simon joked that he “didn’t really like anyone,” but Judi believes he may be right.

“He might have held his glass up to his face as a barrier to hide behind as he confessed,” she said, “but his strong eye-stare suggested it wasn’t a complete joke.”

For the latest news and gossip, check out our I’m A Celeb live blog…

Simon Gregson of I’m A Celebrity has spoken out about the shocking abuse he received on the streets after joining Coronation Street’s cast.

The actor revealed to his campmates that he was physically assaulted, spat at, and had abuse yelled at him by viewers.

“At first, it was difficult to adjust,” Simon said.

“This isn’t what I had in mind for myself, and I don’t like it,” she says.

Kadeena Cox, another I’m A Celeb star, was taken aback and asked if he really didn’t like it.

He exclaimed, “I despised it!”

“I despised the fame aspect.”

It was extremely negative feedback, including being beaten up, spat at, and having property damaged.”

“It was shocking,” Simon added as his campmates gasped.

“I was never a fan of the limelight, but it turned out nice in the end,” Simon said in an interview with the Telegraph.

“I’m eating rice and beans in a castle!” he exclaims.

Simon was cast as Steve McDonald in 1989 and has continued to play the hapless character ever since.

When Frankie Sandford and Wayne Bridge first met in December 2010, they were both battered and bruised by fame.

Frankie, 32, had just broken up with McFly’s after a tumultuous and painful relationship…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.