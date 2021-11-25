I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley was rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the middle of the night, shocking celebrities.

I’m A Celebrity star Richard Madeley was rushed to the hospital after becoming ill in the middle of the night, shocking celebrities.

The TV host had a medical emergency, which terrified the stars and caused medics to rush to Gwrych Castle, where the show is filmed.

“It was terrifying – campers were upset and worried, and the entire crew and medics rushed to set to assist him,” a source tells The Sun.

“Everyone involved had a real scare.”

Richard was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment, but is now “on the mend,” according to sources.

His scare came just hours after competing in a group Bushtucker Trial with other celebrities, and a day after taking part in the show’s Kitchen Nightmares trial.

The I’m A Celebrity Twitter page never ceases to amaze.

A new video has been released that highlights the eerie, scary, and unsettling sounds that the celebrities are hearing this year in the castle.

“Sit back and relax to the soothing sounds of Welsh castle life,” the IAC twitter account captioned a video.

Relax and enjoy the soothing sounds of life in a Welsh castle (hashtag)ImACelebpic.twitter.comDRudfyWkwp

According to Ladbrokes, Sim Gregson’s chances of winning I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here were slashed IMMEDIATELY after it was confirmed he was Gwrych Castle-bound on Wednesday night.

The bookies have slashed the Corrie star’s odds to just 41 from 91 earlier this week, making him the new second-favorite in the betting, behind only David Ginola (94).

“Simon Gregson is one of the most recognisable and likeable faces in soap history; it’s no surprise punters are convinced he’ll be crowned King of the Castle,” Ladbrokes’ Alex Apati said.

When asked if there was much of a difference between himself and Steve McDonald from Corrie, actor Simon Gregson said, “Not at all.”

“For the simple reason that when I joined the show, I had no idea what I was doing; I’d never acted before, I didn’t know what I was doing, and I had to learn on the job.”

“As the decades passed, I realized that the simplest way to accomplish this would be to simply be a more exaggerated version of myself.”

“Obviously, the major differences are that I wouldn’t do half of what that idiot does, and he wouldn’t do half of what I do.

“It would be nice if people could see that I’m a little smarter than Steve.”

“Seeing a different side of me will be nice, and hopefully that will…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

