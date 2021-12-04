I’m A Celeb’s Frankie Bridge reveals that her terrifying battle with OCD made her afraid of cutlery and cracks in the pavement.

I’m A Celeb’s Frankie Bridge reveals that her terrifying battle with OCD made her fear cutlery and cracks in the pavement.

I’m A Celeb’s Frankie Bridge has opened up about her battle with obsessive compulsive disorder, admitting it took her years to accept she had it.

The former Saturdays’ singer, who is enduring difficult living conditions in Gwrych Castle, says she is most concerned about her cleanliness and dirt.

“I have battled with OCD. I don’t remember having it as a child, but as I got older and my depression and anxiety increased, I started to develop all kinds of obsessions,” Frankie, 32, wrote in her 2020 book Open.

In my head, I converted numbers to a digital clock format, counted the number of individual lines that made up a word or number, and counted the number of steps I took on each floor tile.

“When I drove, I counted the space between the street lamps, and when I walked anywhere, I always made sure I started off on the right foot.”

“It’s still with me today.”

My most recent case of OCD is a fear of germs and cleanliness.

“I can’t unwind in some public places.”

It began when I was in The Saturdays, when I went through a phase of carrying plastic cutlery everywhere we went. We stopped at so many service stations, and I couldn’t trust that the knives and forks had been properly cleaned.

“When we go on vacation, a rented villa is my worst nightmare because I’m worried about whether the people who stayed there properly washed the cutlery.”

Toilets in public places are also an issue.

Because of my anxieties, I spend a lot of time on vacation or in public places tense and unable to relax – literally cringing on the inside.

My OCD presents itself in a variety of ways.”

OCD is a severe anxiety disorder that affects approximately 12 people out of every 1000.

Obsessions and compulsions are two different aspects of it.

Obsessions are thoughts, ideas, and urges that sufferers find difficult to ignore, and they can be very persistent.

Compulsions are rituals that sufferers engage in to relieve the anxiety brought on by obsessive thoughts.

One of Frankie’s campmates was at the center of an OCD row on day one of this year’s I’m A Celeb.

Viewers chastised Arlene Phillips, 78, for casually mentioning the illness.

During the premiere episode of the new series, the former Strictly Come Dancing judge made her remark.

Arlene explained that she suffers from

