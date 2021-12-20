I’m a chef, and these are the three most common mistakes people make when preparing the Christmas turkey.

THERE ARE MANY THINGS to look forward to on Christmas Day: presents, booze, and collapsing on the couch with our closest friends and family by 9 p.m.

Above all, our personal highlight has to be Christmas lunch – but speaking from experience, it’s all too easy to screw up the turkey when you’ve been sipping Bucks Fizz all morning.

If you’re worried about serving another dry-as-a-bone bird, celebrity chef Dan Churchill can help.

The author of The Healthy Chef revealed the three most common mistakes people make when preparing their Christmas lunch earlier this year, and they’re incredibly simple to avoid.

As tempting as it may be to stuff your turkey with fresh herbs and lemons, Dan warns that this will prevent the turkey from fully cooking.

“This prevents heat from getting through to the center of the bird, meaning you often undercook the inside,” he said, urging people not to overstuff their birds.

Instead, season with salt and pepper and lightly stuff the cavity with herbs like thyme, sage, and rosemary.

Furthermore, Dan emphasized the importance of tying the legs together before placing the turkey in the oven, as this is a common mistake he sees.

“This will keep the heat and juices in the center and prevent the legs from overcooking,” he added.

It should go without saying that roasting a turkey is a marathon, not a sprint, so keep your oven cool.

“Setting the oven temperature too high!” Dan explained when discussing the third and final mistake people make.

“Cooking a turkey takes a whole day because they are such large birds! Cook it slowly to get a juicy breast and pull apart legs.”

Dan also suggests raising the temperature in the final hour and then letting the bird rest, depending on the size of your bird.

“Oh man, this is so helpful! I’m always looking to improve my kitchen game!” said one fan.

“Yup, just made the mistake of not tying up the legs…” added another.

In the meantime, a third exclaimed, “Legend.”

