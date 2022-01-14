I’m a chef, and you’ve been cooking your jacket potatoes incorrectly… the right way produces crispy skin with little effort.

WARNING: IF YOU THINK YOU KNOW HOW TO COOK A PERFECT JACKET POTATO, YOU’RE WRONG.

Recently, it appears that we’ve been doing a lot of things incorrectly…cooking, cleaning, and a variety of other things.

And it now appears that we’ve been cooking our jacket potatoes incorrectly as well.

Poppy O’Toole, a Michelin-trained chef who has dubbed herself the “Potato Queen,” has taken to TikTok to tell us how to cook our potatoes for the perfect crispy skin.

‘A chef’s secrets to the perfect baked potato,’ Poppy captioned her video on TikTok’s ‘poppycooks’ account.

“Everyone wants to know how I get the skin so crispy, and I wish there was something chefy about it, but there isn’t,” she explained.

“Poke a fork into it, and the moisturiser will come out, allowing you to have nice, crispy skin.”

“After that, you’ll slather it in vegetable oil, which will also help get that crispiness in there.”

“You want to push the boat out for a baked potato with a load of flaky salt.”

“Then I put it in a cold oven and turn it on to 200 degrees Celsius for about two and a half hours or so, until it’s crispy and delicious,” she says.

That’s it…the secrets to the perfect jacket potato.

Put it in a cold oven (who knew) for two and a half hours (which seems like an eternity).

So, if you thought 40 minutes in the oven would suffice, you heard it first: 40 minutes is insufficient time for the perfect crispy potato.

Poppy’s video had only been on TikTok for four days when this article was written, but it had already received 664k views.

It currently has 27.2k likes, 210 comments, and 488 shares on Facebook.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“From a cold oven?” one person exclaimed.

“When I make a baked potato, I microwave it for 7 minutes,” said another.

“The energy bill for 2.5 hours for one potato,” a third person commented.

You’ve been cooking scrambled eggs incorrectly… these 5 hacks will give you the perfect fluffy finish, regardless of what else you’ve been doing wrong.

In the meantime, you’ve been poaching your eggs incorrectly… here’s how to get the perfect runny egg in just 40 seconds.

You’ve also been cooking steak incorrectly – and this trick will fix that…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.