I’m a chef, and you’ve been making stir fry incorrectly your entire life…here’s how to do it right the first time.

I’m a chef, and you’ve been making stir fry incorrectly for a long time…here’s how to do it right the first time.

A STIR fry is a quick and easy dish that can feed a family in under thirty minutes and requires little effort.

You think you’ve nailed the simple recipe, but it turns out you’re doing it incorrectly…

Your food may stick to the pan occasionally, or your vegetables may appear soggy rather than crunchy.

And you’ve come to the right place if you’re having that problem.

Pay attention if you want to wow your friends and family with a delicious stir fry.

If you want to get this right, skip the frozen vegetables and focus on your cutting.

And it turns out that the tools you use and how you cook make a big difference.

Andrew Johnstone, Asda’s Innovation Development Chef, offered his best advice to the Daily Star.

When making a stir fry, it’s important to have a large enough wok or frying pan.

“You run the risk of vegetables overcrowding and steaming instead of crisping and frying if your pan or wok is too small,” Andrew explained.

As a result, it’s critical to get a large enough pan to ensure that your ingredients have enough room to fry without becoming soggy.

Don’t cut up your vegetables at random; they need to be cut to the same size to cook properly.

“Slice, dice, and chop your vegetables into roughly the same size so that they cook in the same amount of time,” Andrew explained.

If you’re cooking tougher vegetables like carrots, this is especially important.

Have some patience, even if you’re tempted to just throw everything into the pan and start cooking.

“Chefs call it mise-en-place,” Andrew continued, “which means you’ve washed, dried, and chopped all of your ingredients and have them ready to go before you start cooking.”

If you want your vegetables to cook evenly, this is crucial.

It’s critical to allow your pan to heat up before adding the oil.

“You can tell if the pan is hot enough by sprinkling a few droplets of water into the wok,” Andrew advised.

Your pan is ready to be oiled when it sizzles and evaporates almost instantly.”

This will prevent your ingredients from sticking to the pan and will keep their texture.

It may appear to be easier to just throw in all of your vegetables at once, but this is not the case.

“In the order you toss in your vegetables, go hard to soft,” Andrew explained.

Vegetables such as

Latest News from Infosurhoy.