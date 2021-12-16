I’m a child behavior expert, and I know how to keep your kids from rowing over the holidays.

I’m a child behavior expert, and I know how to keep your kids from getting into mischief over the holidays.

WHILE CHRISTMAS is typically a happy occasion that allows families to spend quality time together, many parents can become stressed when their children begin to fight.

While we enjoy spending time together, conflicts and disagreements are unavoidable; what matters is how we deal with them.

“First, it’s unrealistic to think we can completely stop kids rowing,” says Yasmin Shaheen-Zaffar, a counsellor and psychotherapist at Red Kite Therapy.

“Rowing in moderation can be good for your health.

Healthy conflicts are a necessary part of a child’s growth.

“The problem arises when it becomes excessive or out of control – there are so many factors at play during the holiday season that could cause things to spiral out of control.”

“It can feel a little like the excitement of a Christmas pudding being lit on fire, only for the flames to get out of hand and turn that excitement and joy into chaos and mayhem in minutes, if not seconds.”

“The good news is that there are a number of things parents and caregivers can do to help children fight less or not at all.”

Yasmin, who is also the founder of Let’s Stop Shouting Awareness Day, offers some advice on how to get through the holiday squabbles…

It’s important to remember that routine is frequently thrown out the window, particularly during the holidays, which can be problematic in and of itself.

“Routine is crucial for many children in order for them to feel safe and know what their boundaries are,” Yasmin says.

“Too many late nights, irregular mealtimes, and being in each other’s company 24 hours a day, seven days a week are bound to test relationships.”

“My best advice for a stress-free holiday season with kids is to cover the basics so you don’t have to worry about fights.”

“Do you know when your kids aren’t being helpful, like when they’re tired, hungry, dehydrated, overwhelmed by family, or given too much sugar?”

“Then consider how you can lessen the chances of a brawl.”

It’s all well and good to tell our kids to stop bickering and shouting, but we also need to remember to lead by example.

“Children learn how adults act when they are angry, disagreeing, or offended,” Yasmin says.

“You can bet your kids will have a short fuse when your buttons are pressed if you do.”

“Setting a good example for your children by remaining calm under pressure and demonstrating self-control.”

“Getting angry or shouting at your kids because they’re upset, fighting, or acting up will only make things worse…

In a nutshell, here is the most recent news from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]