I’m a child expert, and I’ll tell you why yelling at your kids will never get them to listen, and what you should do instead.

I’m a child expert, and I’ll tell you why yelling at your kids won’t get them to listen, and what you should do instead.

Tia Slightham, a parenting coach, suggests whispering instead.

Tia explained in a video on her TikTok page that children are more likely to hear you if you whisper rather than shout at them.

“If you want to stop yelling, this is an excellent tip.”

“Don’t yell, whisper,” she advised.

“When you feel like you’re about to explode, when you’re about to lose your mind because your kids aren’t doing what you want them to do, and you end up blowing up and exploding like that bubbling volcano, your kids don’t hear you.”

“They simply go into panic mode.”

Cortisol levels rise, stress levels rise, and they enter fight or flight mode.

“Instead, I want you to try this trick: instead of yelling, I want you to whisper.”

“Take a deep breath and say it quietly when you feel like you’re about to burst.”

Your kids will be “intrigued” and actually “listen” when they hear you whisper, Tia added, making you feel “so much better as a parent with way less parenting guilt.”

“I whisper until I have to yell again because whispering makes them ignore me more,” one TikTok user wrote.

“I’ll give it a shot.”

“I’m going back to yelling if this doesn’t work,” another person wrote.

“I’ll try it because I feel so bad when I yell at my kids and I can’t control myself sometimes when I’ve had enough,” a third person said.

“My kids listen way more when I whisper I’ve been using this trick for years,” wrote one person, while another admitted to using the trick for years.

Others weren’t so sure Tia’s plan would work on their broods.

Another mother wrote, “Haha! My toddler would just whisper back ‘no.'”

“He’s a savage defiant.”

“Anytime I hear someone on TikTok say ‘if you try this, your kids will listen,’ I can’t help but laugh,” another added.

Perhaps YOUR children will…”

