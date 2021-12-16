I’m a child expert, and you can figure out exactly what your baby wants by listening carefully to their cries.

I’m a child expert, and you can figure out exactly what your baby wants from their cries if you pay attention.

Trying to figure out what your baby wants before they can speak can be exasperating for parents.

However, one child expert has described how to decode your child’s cries to figure out what they’re trying to tell you.

Elina Furman, a certified baby massage instructor, shared a video series explaining the various types of cries on her TikTok page Kahlmi.

The sound “Neh” comes first.

“When a baby is hungry, they use the sound reflex ‘Neh,'” Elina explained.

“When the sucking reflex is triggered and the tongue is pushed up against the roof of the mouth, the sound is produced.”

If your baby is making an “Owh” sound, they’re probably tired.

“Babies have a sound reflex called ‘Owh’ that lets you know they’re tired,” Elina explained.

“It has a yawn-like quality to it.”

“When it’s time for a nap, your baby may rub his or her eyes.

Their scream may begin softly and quietly, gradually increasing in volume and intensity.”

While the “Owh” cry can sound similar to the hunger cry at times, she says there is a significant difference if you listen closely.

The third type of cry is the “Heh” sound reflex, which indicates that the baby is in pain.

“When a baby is stressed, uncomfortable, or needs a diaper change, they have the sound reflex ‘Heh,'” she explained.

“This sound is produced as a result of a skin reflex, such as sweating or scratching.”

“If you ignore the crying, it will get louder, so make sure you soothe them and figure out what’s causing it.”

Finally, there’s the “Eair” cry.

This is most likely to occur when a baby is experiencing stomach pains.

“When trapped air from a burp is unable to be released and travels to the stomach, the sound occurs,” she explained.

“This sound could also indicate that you’re having a bowel movement.”

If your baby is crying like this, try giving them a tummy massage, doing some foot reflexology, or bringing their knees up to their tummy.

Many people expressed their gratitude for Elina’s insights after she shared her video series in the comments section.

“Parts 1 and 2 have been extremely beneficial!” one woman wrote.

“I’m a new mom, and figuring out their different cries is so difficult! Thank you! I’m looking forward to hearing more!”

Check out these parenting products that are worth investing in if you’re a first-time parent.

This mother despises having to teach her children…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.