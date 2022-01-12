I’m a child safety expert, so here’s a checklist to ensure that your home is child-safe from birth to adolescence.

ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT CONCERNS FOR PARENTS IS KEEPING THEIR CHILDREN SAFE IN THEIR HOME.

However, as children grow older, their safety needs change, so it’s critical to make sure your home is safe at all times.

Baby and young children are naturally curious, according to parent consultant Kirsty Ketley, so seeing things through their eyes is crucial.

According to the qualified Early Years Practitioner, who shares her advice on her website, more than one million children in the UK end up in hospital each year as a result of accidents at home, with children under the age of five being the most vulnerable.

However, she cautioned parents to remember that there are risks for children of all ages, and that regular assessments as their children grow are essential.

“I am a qualified Early Years and parent consultant, based in Surrey,” Kirsty, who has more than 20 years of experience working with families, said.

Always remember to keep yourself safe.

“When you’re trying to make your home as safe as possible, it’s critical to see things through the eyes of a child.”

The parenting expert shared her checklist for keeping the home safe for kids of all ages, including babies, toddlers, young children, and teenagers.

One of the top items on Kirsty’s checklist for keeping babies safe at home is to make sure they are sleeping safely.

“This means putting babies to sleep on their backs, feet at the bottom of the cotcrib, and no loose bedding or toys,” she explained.

“It is recommended that babies sleep in the same room as their parents for the first six months.”

The Lullaby Trust is an excellent resource for sleep safety advice.”

Alteration

Kirsty also mentioned that you can keep your baby safe at home by paying attention to how you change them.

She reminded parents that babies should not be left unattended on a changing table, and that changing diapers on the floor is actually safer.

Traveling

Once your baby is on the move, Kirsty also revealed the safety points to include on your checklist.

“Stair gates are a must for stairs once your baby is on the move,” she says.

“They’re an excellent way to keep babies out of the kitchen or any other room where they might get into mischief.”

In the vehicle

It’s not just around the house that a checklist is necessary for ensuring baby safety; cars can also be hazardous.

It’s best to keep babies rear-facing for as long as possible, according to Kirsty.

