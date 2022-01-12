I’m a cleaning expert, and I can show you how to keep your house dust-free for longer by using items you already own.

I’m a cleaning expert, and I can show you how to keep your house dust-free for longer by repurposing items you already own.

Everyone knows how much dust can accumulate in a home, regardless of where they live.

Using a duster to clean multiple surfaces on a regular basis is inconvenient and time-consuming.

Fortunately, one woman on the internet claimed to have a solution for keeping those areas dust-free.

Caroline McCauley, a cleaning guru, posted a video of the hack, which has nearly 3 million views.

The solution was dubbed “Magic Dust Repellent” by her.

Her potion was started by the expert.

“Half a teaspoon of olive oil can help keep dust at bay.”

“One teaspoon of vinegar to kill dust mites,” comes next.

She continued, “Add 12 cup of water.”

“Dish soap, two drops.”

Lemon essential oil, ten drops.”

She poured the liquid into an empty spray bottle after thoroughly mixing the ingredients.

Caroline then sprayed the solution on a microfiber cloth and used it to wipe down various surfaces in her home, including a nightstand, a lamp, and a light bulb.

“Use this mixture once a week to keep dust away for longer,” she suggested.

Although some viewers praised the hack, others were concerned about the frequency with which it had to be repeated in order to be successful:

“As a result, dust 52 times a year rather than two.”

“It’s all right,” said one.

“Yeah, I’m stuck on the weekly thing,” said another.

Caroline’s previous hacks have gotten a lot of love in the comments, even if this one didn’t.

Her video, in which she demonstrated how to remove stains from a couch, has over 3000 views.

There were only three simple steps to the process.

Spray the stains with a glass cleaner first.

Scrub the area with a “soft sponge” or “scrub fabric” after that.

After that, wipe the area down with a damp cloth and allow it to dry.

The stains should be removed once it’s dried, and your couch will look brand new.

