I’m a cleaning expert, and I know how to get stubborn cranberry sauce stains out of clothing.

I’m a professional cleaner, and I know how to get stubborn cranberry sauce stains out of clothes.

CHRISTMAS is approaching, and if you’re a messy eater who spills food all over your clothes, pay attention.

Mrs D is someone we always go to for honest cleaning advice that we can trust.

Spills abound during the holidays, and if you’re slaving away in the kitchen, you’re bound to spill something.

And with everyone passing around the cranberry sauce and pudding at Christmas dinner, it’s almost certain that someone will make a mess.

Nothing is more annoying than red wine stains on your favorite white skirt or gravy stains on your Christmas sweater.

Mrs D has come to the rescue and is here to help if you need expert advice on how to get rid of tough Christmas stains.

Mrs D can help with more than just Christmas food; if you’re getting ready for the big day and are worried about fake tan and makeup stains, she can help with that as well.

Mrs D shares her insider tips for removing every common Christmas stain with Fabulous in this video.

On Christmas Day, who doesn’t enjoy a little cranberry sauce with their turkey?

However, cranberry can be difficult to remove, especially if you’re wearing a light color.

“Flush stains with cold water,” Mrs D suggested.

300ml cool water, 1 tablespoon white vinegar, 12 teaspoon liquid laundry detergent

“Pour the stain into a spray bottle and spray it.

Using a clean, dry microfiber cloth, dab the stain gently.

Using cold water, rinse.

“If the stain persists, apply rubbing alcohol to the stain and thoroughly rinse.”

Then, as usual, wash in the washing machine.”

A Christmas dinner isn’t complete without gravy splattered all over it, but it can be a pain to remove.

Mrs D has the perfect hack for you if your washing machine won’t remove the Bisto.

“Scrape any excess gravy off without spreading the stain,” Mrs D explained.

“Directly on the gravy, sprinkle baking powder or talcum powder.”

Allow an hour for the powder to settle before gently brushing it away.

“Apply a small dab of dishwashing liquid directly to the stain and rub in gently with an old soft toothbrush.

“Rinse with cold water and proceed with normal washing.”

A glass of red wine goes great with Christmas dinner or late-night cheese and biscuits.

However, many of us struggle to get red wine out of our clothes, and it’s crucial not to rub it out.

“Blot up as much red wine as you can,” Mrs D advised.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.