I’m a cleaning expert, and I think you’re using too much washing powder… it’s ruining both your clothes and your machine.

I’m a cleaning expert, and I think you’re using far too much washing powder… it’s ruining both your clothes and your machine.

WHEN IT COMES TO WASHING CLOTHES, MOST OF US JUST THROW A LOAD IN THE WASHER WITH A LARGE DOSAGE OF WASHER POWDER AND FABRIC SOFTENER.

However, a cleaning expert claims that this is a huge mistake that will ruin not only your clothes, but also your washing machine.

Caroline, a professional organizer from New York, used TikTok to reveal how much detergent to actually use, as well as other common cleaning blunders.

She suggested only using one tablespoon per load when washing clothes.

”Otherwise, too much laundry detergent can cause the machine to overwork and leave a gross, soapy residue on your clothes,” she explained.

”Check your detergent’s instructions twice.”

Caroline lists putting your toilet brush in the holder right after use as one of the other mistakes.

Instead, let it air dry underneath the toilet seat for a few minutes to prevent bacteria from breeding in the holder.

Caroline mentioned that another common mistake people make is cleaning from the ground up, which is ineffective because any dust that falls off of the top surfaces will make the floor dirty again.

Instead, mop and vacuum the floor first, then clean the top.

The fourth blunder is to use a paper towel or cleaning cloth instead of spraying cleaning product directly on the surface.

”This will prevent streaky surfaces and build-up of product.”

Once you’ve arrived in the kitchen, the pro organizer claims that wiping down the splattered stains inside the microwave isn’t sufficient.

Add half a cup of vinegar to half a cup of water in a microwave-safe cup and microwave for two minutes to get an extra clean microwave.

”The vinegar’s steam will make it simple to remove all of the residue,” she explained.

Despite the positive feedback, one person did not believe the recommended amount of detergent was sufficient: ”I agree with everything except the laundry detergent.

”I need more than a tablespoon,” says the narrator.

”A tablespoon? What are you talking about?”

Another comment read, ”I think I’ve been pouring at least a cup of liquid detergent every wash!’

”Don’t use bleach on your toilets; it ruins the porcelain and can cause brown streaks,” a viewer added.

”I’m concerned about bacteria on a toilet brush because I MIGHT accidentally drink from the toilet; andamp; I DON’T want toilet brush funk to make me sick,” one concerned user wrote.

