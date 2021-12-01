I’m a cleaning expert, and you don’t need to spend a fortune on cleaning supplies – my advice is far superior.

I’m a cleaning expert, and you don’t need to spend a fortune on products if you follow my advice.

A CLEANING PROFESSIONAL does not want you to squander your money on cleaning supplies.

She listed five cleaner alternatives that will help you save money at the store.

The guru, who goes by the name Neat Caroline on TikTok, shared her advice in a video with her 16,000 followers.

“Steel cleaner is the first.

“You can just go in with a damp microfiber cloth or use some handy-dandy multi-purpose cleaner,” she explained.

Her second suggestion is to use a spray bottle filled with one part vinegar and one part water instead of window cleaner.

“The grout cleaner comes in third,” Caroline added.

“Instead, use hydrogen peroxide and scrub it away with a toothbrush.”

Mr., she stated.

Grout can be cleaned with Magic Erasers that are clean.

Caroline then cautioned against purchasing disinfecting wipes.

“Disinfecting wipes are less effective at removing dirt from your surfaces than cleaner, so just use an all-purpose cleaner instead,” she advised.

Her fifth and final suggestion is to use washing machine cleaner instead.

“Instead, pour two cups of vinegar into the washing machine’s tray and half a cup of baking soda directly into the drum.”

“You clean your washing machine by running it on the hottest cycle,” she explained.

The washing machine’s drum, however, is not the only component that requires cleaning.

A TikToker previously discovered that her washing machine has a pump filter that she can access through the front of the machine through a door.

She was supposed to clean it out once a month, according to the instructions on the inside of the door.

She admitted, “I’ve had this for five or six years and I’ve never cleaned it.”

After showing how filthy her filter was, she warned, “Please take this as a public service announcement and go clean yours RIGHT NOW.”

