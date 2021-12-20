I’m a cleaning pro, and here’s how I keep my house smelling good for longer at a low cost.

I’m a cleaning pro, and this is how I keep my house smelling fresh for longer at a low cost.

THERE’S NOTHING like a home that smells good.

When your workspace smells good, you’ll feel more at ease and motivated to get more work done.

Stephanie Padilla, a cleaning expert, claims she knows how to keep your home odor-free without spending a lot of money.

She shared what she referred to as her “essential oil hack” on her TikTok account @ABlissfulHome.

“I put a few drops in a clean, damp sponge and go over my freshly vacuumed furniture and accent chairs,” she explained.

Stephanie took a video of herself wiping the sponge across the back of her upholstered seats.

“I also like to grab a sheet of paper, drop essential oil, rip it up, and vacuum over it,” she says of using a paper towel.

She strewn the ripped pieces of paper towel across her fabric rug and vacuumed them up, allowing the scent to spread as the machine passed.

While some viewers praised the hack, others warned that it could be harmful to rugs if pets are present.

Many people stated that essential oils are toxic to dogs, and Stephanie thanked her followers for the information.

If you’re looking for a different way to clean your rug, a woman on Twitter who goes by the handle @SouthernEscape might be able to help.

“What happens when you put an entire gain pod in your carpet shampooer? Let’s find out,” she wrote on her TikTok account.

She started sweeping the carpeted living room floor after dropping a pod into the shampooer.

“Look at those crisp lines! O M G,” she exclaimed as she revealed the freshly cleaned surface.

When she emptied her shampooer into the toilet bowl, the cleaning guru was astounded by the amount of dirt that poured out of it.

The hack’s success rate was confirmed by a large number of viewers:

“I have the same carpet cleaner as you, and I just did this, and it turned out great.”

One comment read, “Just rinse really well after.”

“I do that, then mix the scent beads with super hot water and rinse with that,” one person added.

“This is the most fragrant carpet I’ve ever encountered.”