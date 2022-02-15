I’m a cleaning pro, and there are 8 filthy areas in your bedroom that you need to clean RIGHT NOW and how to clean them.

Many Brits spend hours deep cleaning their kitchens and bathrooms when it comes to cleaning.

Our bedrooms, on the other hand, are much dirtier than we might think, especially since we spend a third of our lives in bed.

MattressNextDay has revealed eight unexpectedly dirty areas in a bedroom so you can clean it up.

They’ve also revealed what can happen if you don’t clean your room, including flies, ants, and even cockroaches.

Here are a few areas that are frequently overlooked but can quickly become filthy…

Did you know that not cleaning your bedroom carpet and rug on a regular basis can affect the airflow in your room?

If you walk through it with your shoes on, it becomes clogged with dust, dirt, and other unpleasant germs over time.

Even if you can’t see everything, especially if you have a thick or shaggy carpet or rug, it will make the space feel stuffy.

Your mattress is a haven for dust mites, with an average mattress containing 100,000 to 1 million dust mites.

While these may appear to be harmless to some, if you have allergies or asthma, they can cause mild symptoms like sneezing, runny noses, congestion, or, in the worst-case scenario, more severe, chronic symptoms.

Furthermore, the best way to avoid bed bugs, which can live for up to a year, is to clean your bed regularly.

Female bed bugs lay 200 to 500 eggs over the course of two months, all of which hatch in about a week and, as a result, breed more quickly, making it more difficult to eradicate them entirely.

Crumbs left under your mattress can attract critters.

Cleaning under the bed is a chore for many people, but it’s still necessary, especially if you eat in bed.

Flies, ants, and even cockroaches will congregate around pizza boxes, food plates, and even crumbs.

To avoid this, use your hairdryer to blow dust out from under the bed, which you can then vacuum up.

Do this at least twice a month to keep the mites from congregating and causing health problems.

According to a study, not washing your pillow inserts can lead to the growth of fungus, which can cause allergic reactions and damage to your lungs and other organs.

As a result, you should clean your inner pillows once every six months.

This could also serve as a reminder to conduct a pillow test every two years to see if they need to be replaced.

Fold your pillow in half and squeeze out the air to see if they work…

