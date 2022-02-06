I’m a cleaning pro who can clean your entire house in an hour, including the oven.

I’m a cleaning professional who knows how to clean your entire house in an hour, including the oven.

YOUR HOUSE IS YOUR CASTLE – and nowadays, it also serves as an office, a gym, and a children’s classroom.

How are we ever supposed to keep up with the cleaning with the increased demands on frazzled parents to help teach and work from home?

Danielle Dixon, one of the top ten “cleanfluencers” on the internet, claims that cleaning the house can be completed in under 60 minutes if you are efficient.

Her Instagram account, House To Home At Long Last, has over 200,000 followers.

“Set yourself a timer and set aside a time during the day when you’re going to clean,” Danielle, who lives in north-eastern England with husband Peter, 38, daughter Evie, ten, and son Isaac, seven, says.

“It’s best if you don’t think about it until then.”

Allow no distractions once you’ve begun.”

Danielle demonstrates to Rebecca Pascoe how to clean your home in an hour.

Make a solution of a third of a cup water, a third of a cup white vinegar, and half a cup baking soda the night before to get a head start.

Coat the inside of the oven with it (avoid the heating elements), and then wash it away with soapy water the next day.

After that, wash and put away all of your dirty plates, cups, pots, and pans.

Put your dish cloths in the dishwasher to sanitize them and save time.

Wipe down the hob and the surfaces.

Water marks on taps and stainless steel can be easily removed with bicarb and lemon.

Use the vacuum cleaner to pick up dirt if you don’t have time to mop your kitchen floor.

You can also use it to clean crumbs from inside cupboards.

Brush the dust off of the blinds with the vacuum’s brush attachment.

TIDY UP any clutter by placing it in your laundry basket to be washed later, and place any dirty cups or plates in the kitchen.

Shake and fold the blankets or throws after plumping the sofa cushions.

To get rid of any drip marks from cups, dust coffee tables first.

While you clean, keep any pets in another room and wipe their hair off the furniture with rubber gloves.

Shake baking soda on the carpet before vacuuming to remove any odors or dirt that may have become trapped.

Let some fresh air in by opening the windows and vacuuming afterwards.

Don’t forget about the skirting boards and the space behind the sofas.

I always vacuum last because you want to get any bits that got on the carpet while dusting.

USE A SANDWICH BAG FULL OF WHITE WINE VINEGAR TO CLEAN THE SHOWER HEAD OVERNIGHT…

