I’m a cleaning whiz – here’s how to get rid of mould in seconds with a secret ingredient you probably already have in your pantry.

I’m a cleaning wizard, and I know how to get rid of mould in seconds with a secret ingredient you probably already have in your kitchen.

MOULD is the most unwelcome of guests; not only does it detract from the overall appearance, but it can also lead to a variety of health problems, ranging from chest tightness to asthma.

Despite the fact that various products are available, a cleaning whiz has discovered the secret ingredient that will remove the black fungus with little effort.

Carolina McCauley, the self-described “Home Hacks Queen,” posted the video to her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

All you have to do, according to the mother of two, is go to the kitchen and get some undiluted vinegar, which you’ll pour into a spray bottle.

Then simply spray the ”infected” areas and wait 20 minutes for the vinegar to soak into the mold.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Carolina said that once the timer is up, you should wipe the areas down – the vinegar hack, she said, should make it fairly simple.

”Nice and clean,” says the narrator.

One positive review stated, ”It totally works, we used it on old drywall.’

Another user saw this just in time and said, ”Omggg my bathroom thanks you.”

However, some viewers were critical, such as this person, who said, ”Sorry but offering this type of information is in total BAD TASTE!”

”NEVER disturb Black mold on your own.”

”For one, you should be wearing a mask!”

”Once the particles are disturbed, they are very easy to inhale!!!!”

Another person agreed, claiming that mold should be tested and remedied by professionals.

”Oh, and it isn’t cheap, so these homemade remedies are a waste of time.”

”It will only get bigger, and it will grow in places you can’t see it!”

Meanwhile, mum demonstrates her ingenious ‘610’ cleaning method, which ensures that the house is always spotless and that no detail is overlooked.

Additionally, a cleaning whiz reveals the three places you’re definitely overlooking… as well as a brilliant loo roll hack for windows.

Also, a woman reveals a surprising cleaning hack that involves using WINE to make vinegar – as well as a slew of other eco-friendly tidbits.