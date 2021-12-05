I’m a ‘cool’ teacher, but parents despise my methods, which include allowing students to retake tests until they pass and not requiring them to sit in class.

Mr B, who regularly uploads videos about his work to TikTok, joked that by saying that his students don’t have to stay in their seats during lessons, he might be inciting a riot.

He listed his three most divisive opinions in a TikTok video.

“There are some things about my classroom that people can’t stand,” he said.

“My students have unlimited chances to retake a quiz.

“My classroom management strategy is to foster relationships.”

“When it comes to learning, my students are rarely seated.”

The video quickly went viral, with over 1.8 million likes and the caption “You can’t learn unless you’re in a seat.”

“Retaking forces you to look at mistakes and learn,” one enthusiastic viewer said.

A single failure and then moving on teaches nothing.”

“By the time you’re a surgeon, you should be a master at all,” Mr B agreed.

They are LEARNING in grades 3 through 5.”

Many people praised his methods in the comments.

“Them not having to sit in their seats is HUGE,” one person said. “Especially for those of us with ADHD, I find that walking around helps me focus better.”

“It’s called teaching,” another responded.

Knowing how to teach each child is essential.

I hold you in high regard.

“Honestly, I understand allowing students to retake quizzes,” a third person said.

But how do students who make 100s for the first time feel? That’s something I’ve never thought about.”

