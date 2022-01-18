I’m a couponing nut; if you follow my advice, you can easily save £7.5k this year.

I’m a couponing freak, and if you follow my advice, you’ll easily save £7.5k this year.

Couponing, according to a woman who is obsessed with the practice, can save you £7,500 this year.

Karla, who goes by the handle @karlasavings on TikTok, posted a series of videos demonstrating how she avoids paying full price for things.

“Your 2022 is going to be amazing because you’re going to start saving over (dollar)10k (£7.5k) a year by couponing,” she wrote in a video.

Karla described how she was fired from her job after returning from maternity leave, leaving her worried about how she and her family would make ends meet.

She explained that she had three children at the time and that they were living on one income.

“We survived by couponing all our needs,” the mother revealed.

“Having two babies in diapers pushed me to coupon,” she explained.

Start couponing by looking for influencers who coupon at a popular store where you shop, according to Karla.

Despite the fact that the US-based mother recommended Walmart, there are bargain hunters like Holly Smith, who runs Coupon Queen and frequently posts about UK stores.

Amazon pricing flaws and freebies are one of the ways she saves money.

Holly, a blogger and deal hunter, estimates that she has saved around £20,000 in this way over the course of her four pregnancies.

Karla’s second piece of advice was to use loyalty cards and scan supermarket apps frequently to find current promotions and discounts.

Many people seemed eager to start saving money this year by couponing, with one expressing his excitement by saying, “Excited to learn.”

“I’m going to do it,” another added.

Here are some shopping hacks to help you become a pro at bargain hunting and save money:

Join Facebook groups such as Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, Latest Deals, and Reduce Your Supermarket Spend to help you save money and find good deals.

Follow your favorite stores on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and sign up for their newsletters to stay up to date on all of their special offers.

Check out hotukdeals.com, a deal-sharing website that posts deals as they’re discovered by savvy shoppers.

Use barcode scanners – Shoppers can scan barcodes on Bandamp;M’s app to see if a product is actually cheaper than the price listed on the shelf.

Holly previously detailed how she reduced her weekly grocery bill from nearly £100 to just £28 by eating food past its “best before” date.

She also revealed that, at 35, she is mortgage-free thanks to her thrifty spending.

Meanwhile, thanks to a hidden scanner app, another savvy mother saved £90 on her Bandamp;M purchases.