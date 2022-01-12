I’m a dating coach, and I’m going to tell you about the one phrase that men use that is an INSTANT red flag, and why you should avoid them after hearing it.

I’m a dating coach, and I’m going to tell you about the one phrase men use that is an INSTANT red flag, and why you should avoid them once you hear it.

A DATING COACH is urging women to stop settling for men who do not treat them with respect.

As a result, he revealed the one phrase that men use that he believes should cause women to leave a relationship as soon as they hear it.

“I’m going to give you two reasons why you should always just pack your bags and leave as soon as you hear… ‘I’m too busy,'” the dating expert, who goes by the TikTok handle @datingbylion, said in a warning video posted to his page.

“I’m sure you already know, but he’s not overworked.”

He stated bluntly, “He’s just not that into you.”

“You’re well aware of it, and he’s well aware of it as well.”

“All you have to do now is pack your belongings and leave.”

Then he described a scenario in which the man is actually occupied, whether with school, work, or a family obligation.

“He likes you and wants to be with you to some extent,” the expert continued, “but he says he’s too busy.”

Even if they think it’s an acceptable excuse, he still advised women to leave the relationship.

“Here’s what you need to know, ladies: Being honest and liking someone isn’t enough.”

“He needs to prioritize as well,” said the relationship expert.

“Recognize that everything in our lives is a priority.”

He went on to say that while relationships aren’t always supposed to come first and can’t always do so, you should feel free to date someone who matches your commitment level.

“There is no such thing as being too busy,” he concluded.

“Everything is a priority.”

He insisted, “You choose what you want to do with your time.”

